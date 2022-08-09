NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,343. The company has a quick ratio of 596.11, a current ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $309.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,792.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $123,914.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,914.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,073.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,571 shares of company stock worth $161,828. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 122.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 62.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

