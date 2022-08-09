NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

