NFT Index Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $755.87 or 0.03258750 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $419.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063752 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

NFT Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

