NFTb (NFTB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $126,028.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $126,028.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.
NFTb Coin Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
