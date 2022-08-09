Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 178.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $459,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 19.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

NLSN traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,452. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

