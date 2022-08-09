NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

