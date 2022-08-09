NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.50. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NMI by 518.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 885,137 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in NMI by 27.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth $11,060,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NMI by 8,481.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 243,924 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

