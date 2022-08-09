Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $3,283,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,384,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.