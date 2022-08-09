Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,921,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 70,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,200,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,410,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 409,806 shares of company stock valued at $64,821,403 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,722. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

