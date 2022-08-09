Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.51.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

