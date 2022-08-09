Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,178,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

GS traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $337.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

