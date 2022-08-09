Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 37,201 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,720,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

