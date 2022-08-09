Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 4,666 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

CRM traded down $9.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.57. 68,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.47, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.