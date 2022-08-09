Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 6,356 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

