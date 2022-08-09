Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 8,377 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

PEP traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.91. 22,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

