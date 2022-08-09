Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Lowered to $140.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Nova stock traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 97,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,133. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. Nova’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Nova by 18.8% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,217,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,803,000 after buying an additional 193,058 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Nova by 46.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after buying an additional 155,759 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 34.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 3.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,251,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

