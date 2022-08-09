Novacoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $40,428.34 and $3.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,365.87 or 0.99897656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00049204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00028393 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

