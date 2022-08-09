Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96 to $3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $848 million to $852 million from approx $640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.16 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. 1,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Novanta by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.