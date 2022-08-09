Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71 to $0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214 million to $216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.64 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Novanta stock traded down $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,680. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Novanta by 227.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Novanta by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
