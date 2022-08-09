NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Benchmark

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Benchmark to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

NOW Stock Performance

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,119. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 134.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NOW by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in NOW by 797.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 913,890 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in NOW during the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NOW by 80.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

