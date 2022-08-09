NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Lowered to $46.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.
NRG Energy Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:NRG opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.
