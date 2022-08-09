Numeraire (NMR) Price Reaches $20.89 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.89 or 0.00090058 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $123.01 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,948,038 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

