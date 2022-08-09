Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $118.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,038,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

