Nxt Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $28,009.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017285 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003183 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.