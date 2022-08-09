OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
