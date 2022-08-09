ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

ODP Price Performance

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,007. ODP has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.89.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Several analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com cut ODP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ODP by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

