OKB Price Tops $18.21 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. OKB has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $9.98 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.21 or 0.00078463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.61 or 1.00011587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00037972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063687 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

