OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,684 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.53. 29,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

