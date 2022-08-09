OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $139.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

