OLD National Bancorp IN Has $24.19 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $317,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 386,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,238,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 167,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.7% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,979. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.39 and its 200-day moving average is $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.