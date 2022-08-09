OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 199,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561,105. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

