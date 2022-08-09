OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.55. 35,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,835. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

