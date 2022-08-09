OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 167,233 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Shares of BA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 86,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average of $165.84. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

