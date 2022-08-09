OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 15,092 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp makes up about 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.78% of Old National Bancorp worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

ONB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,408. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.