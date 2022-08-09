ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 221,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. ON24 has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $32.72.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock valued at $479,222 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ON24 by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ON24 by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

