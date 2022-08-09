OneLedger Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $166,801.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,287.60 or 0.99993135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00130068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00069155 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

