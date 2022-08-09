Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 6,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

