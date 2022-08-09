OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.37.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. Analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

