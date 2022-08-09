Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

OPRT traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 34,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,241. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $231.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

