Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,241. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $274.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

