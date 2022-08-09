Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPRT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $13,564,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,283,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,024,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

