OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 294 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

