OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 65 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after buying an additional 164,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.4 %

ULTA stock opened at $379.39 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

