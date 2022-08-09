OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after acquiring an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,528,000 after acquiring an additional 135,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

