OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.