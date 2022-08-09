OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
CMG opened at $1,621.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,360.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,432.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.
Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
