OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.66. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

