OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 175 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.