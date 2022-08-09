OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 368 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $427.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.73. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.54.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

