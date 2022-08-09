OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

PKI opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

